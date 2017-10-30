About Brett Young Centre Dementia Gateway

The Brett Young Centre is one of two Dementia Gateways in Dudley. Dementia Advisors support people with a formal diagnosis of dementia and their carers with information and Guidance about the Journey of Dementia. They can signpost and connect people to informal and formal services, relevant to their individual requirements. Where appropriate an assessment for a placement at a Dementia Centre can be offered. Brett Young provides day or session placements for the person with Dementia. This is a paid for service and provides therapeutic activities, care support and day respite. Brett Young also hosts support groups for the carers of people with Dementia.