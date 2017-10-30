Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Brett Young Centre Dementia Gateway

Old Hawne Lane, Halesowen, West Midlands,
B63 3TB
01384 816039
www.dudley.gov.uk/
demgate.services@dudley.gov.uk

About Brett Young Centre Dementia Gateway

The Brett Young Centre is one of two Dementia Gateways in Dudley. Dementia Advisors support people with a formal diagnosis of dementia and their carers with information and Guidance about the Journey of Dementia. They can signpost and connect people to informal and formal services, relevant to their individual requirements. Where appropriate an assessment for a placement at a Dementia Centre can be offered. Brett Young provides day or session placements for the person with Dementia. This is a paid for service and provides therapeutic activities, care support and day respite. Brett Young also hosts support groups for the carers of people with Dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Brett Young Gateway

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a formal diagnosis of dementia. Referral to be made through the Dementia Gateway Team. Self referrals also accepted.
  • People located in the South and East of the Dudley borough.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017