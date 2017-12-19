Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Cameo Club

Riverside Hemyock, Cullompton, Devon,
EX15 3SH
01823 680687
www.bhlac.org.uk
cameo@bhlac.org.uk

About Cameo Club

The Cameo Club team provides support for the elderly, frail and those affected by memory loss. Cameo Club is available to funded and private individuals on Mondays and Thursdays. In additional to companionship and gentle activities we provide a cooked two course lunch in the middle of the day. Transport can usually be arranged with volunteer drivers - at cost. Prospective members are welcome to visit with carers and/or family.

Who runs this service

  • The Blackdown Healthy Living & Activity Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Elderly or frail people, unable to take individuals who require one to one care throughout the day
  • Residents in the area roughly defined by the Blackdown Hills

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
