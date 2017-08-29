About Capstone Dementia Day Care

The Capstone dementia day centre offers practical help and support in a professional caring manner ensuring a person-centred approach. The day centre offers regular respite from caring. Transport can be arranged and the day includes a two course meal, drinks and snacks. There is a running programme of activities, which are specially designed for people with dementia. The ethos is to understand the person with dementia, and allow them to be themselves in a safe, non-medical and stimulating environment. The service aims to: improve daily living skills; encourage hobbies and interests; enhance well being; build relationships; promote confidence; maintain independence; reduce isolation.