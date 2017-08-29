About Caring Break Service - Day Centre

The day centre is a small, homely house in Penlan, Swansea. It provides a happy and vibrant environment. Visitors can enjoy a variety of creative activities whilst they are cared for and supported by qualified staff and trained volunteers. Provision of care includes: toileting, washing and changing, eating, drinking and oral care, support with medication, minimal assistance with moving, eg wheelchair to chair, and light housework.