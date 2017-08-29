Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Caring Break Service - Day Centre

Ty Conway 1 Brenig Road Penlan, Swansea, Abertawe,
SA5 7BE
01792 653344
www.swanseacarerscentre.org.uk
viv@swanseacarerscentre.org.uk

About Caring Break Service - Day Centre

The day centre is a small, homely house in Penlan, Swansea. It provides a happy and vibrant environment. Visitors can enjoy a variety of creative activities whilst they are cared for and supported by qualified staff and trained volunteers. Provision of care includes: toileting, washing and changing, eating, drinking and oral care, support with medication, minimal assistance with moving, eg wheelchair to chair, and light housework.

Who runs this service

  • Swansea Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Frail and disabled people, including people with dementia (their carers benefit from respite)
  • Residents of Swansea

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
