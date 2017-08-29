Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Clovers Adult Day Centre

Beech Grove Community Centre Beech Grove, Louth, Lincolnshire,
LN11 0BN
07555 517055
www.cloversdaycentre.com
cloversdaycentre@yahoo.co.uk

About Clovers Adult Day Centre

Clovers Adult Day Centre has dedicated staff who provide activities, such as games, arts and crafts, speakers, music, bingo, card games to all, helping to bring the community together. Refreshments are available throughout the day and a two-course lunch is provided. The day centre offers a safe environment for all and disabled amenities. Families can feel relaxed, knowing their loved ones are well cared for.

Who runs this service

  • Clovers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All adults, including people with dementia and learning disabilities

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


