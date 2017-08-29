Clovers Adult Day Centre has dedicated staff who provide activities, such as games, arts and crafts, speakers, music, bingo, card games to all, helping to bring the community together. Refreshments are available throughout the day and a two-course lunch is provided. The day centre offers a safe environment for all and disabled amenities. Families can feel relaxed, knowing their loved ones are well cared for.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17