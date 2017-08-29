Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Day Break Dementia Service Gravesend and Dartford

The Fleming Resource Centre Clarence Row, Gravesend, Kent,
DA12 1HJ
01474 564898
www.ageuk.org.uk/northwestkent
contactus@ageuknorthwestkent.org.uk

About Day Break Dementia Service Gravesend and Dartford

A vital day service to provide a respite break to carers of those living with dementia. The person living with dementia will be supported in this purpose built day centre, with skilled staff focusing on providing a friendly and stimulating experience, including reminiscence, daily living skills, reality orientation, games, entertainment, a main meal and refreshments, access to a dementia garden, and inclusion with the main centre for key activities and parties.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK North West Kent

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older People aged 55 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017