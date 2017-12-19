Our day care and support service provides care and support for you in a safe and comfortable group setting. Come along to a friendly environment where people with dementia can socialise with others, take part in stimulating activities that are based on people's individual needs and interests and gives the opportunity to try out something new.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18