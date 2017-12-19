About Day Care Chester-le-Street

DACC is a member Co-operative (I&P 28016) and its members are the people who use or provide its services. The Day Care provided is to help enable their elderly client members to continue to live in their own homes and communities. DACC offers a warm and friendly atmosphere with trained staff recruited from the local community providing stimulating activities and outings. Breakfast and afternoon snacks and a three course lunchtime meal are included and transport can be arranged.