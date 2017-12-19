Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Day Care Esh Winning

Community Hall Woodland Road Esh Winning, Durham, Durham,
DH7 9JJ
0191 373 6108
www.durhamalliance.com
durhamalliance@btconnect.com

About Day Care Esh Winning

DACC is a member Co-operative (I&P 28016) and its members are the people who use or provide its services. The Day Care provided is to help enable their elderly client members to continue to live in their own homes and communities. DACC offers a warm and friendly atmosphere with trained staff recruited from the local community providing stimulating activities and outings. Breakfast and afternoon snacks and a three course lunchtime meal are included and transport can be arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Durham Alliance For Community Care (DACC)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Individuals aged 50 and above for social contact and/or carer relief

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
