Moorcroft can provide Day Care for frail or vulnerable people living alone in the community. Day Care can help people to overcome loneliness and reconnect with their community. Includes return journey with Bustler, which provides an assisted door-to-door transport service suitable for people with mobility issues and the opportunity to take part in social activities and gentle exercise.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17