Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Day care

Moorcroft Center for the Community Old School Place, Woking, Surrey,
GU22 9LY
01483 743373
www.woking.gov.uk/moorcroft
moorcroft@woking.gov.uk

About Day care

Moorcroft can provide Day Care for frail or vulnerable people living alone in the community. Day Care can help people to overcome loneliness and reconnect with their community. Includes return journey with Bustler, which provides an assisted door-to-door transport service suitable for people with mobility issues and the opportunity to take part in social activities and gentle exercise.

Who runs this service

  • Moorcroft Day Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017