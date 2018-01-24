Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Prospect Street, Nottingham,
NG7 5QE
0115 978 6133
www.radfordcaregroup.org.uk
bev.pearson@radfordcaregroup.org.uk

The Day Care service is for those in the community who may need some extra help and for their loved ones to benefit from having time to themselves. The service can provide transport and are supported by professional care staff. It offers a friendly environment to enjoy activities and friends; Refreshments and a midday meal; Trips out; Daily activities; Arts, crafts and exercise; Bathing (supported if necessary); Hair salon; and Special dietary needs. There is also a Friendship Group for those over 50 who are isolated and wish to share quality time with other people in the community.

Who runs this service

  • Radford Care Group

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People 50 plus with dementia and / or other long term health conditions as well as those over 50 who wish to spend time with others

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
