About Day Care service

The Day Care service is for those in the community who may need some extra help and for their loved ones to benefit from having time to themselves. The service can provide transport and are supported by professional care staff. It offers a friendly environment to enjoy activities and friends; Refreshments and a midday meal; Trips out; Daily activities; Arts, crafts and exercise; Bathing (supported if necessary); Hair salon; and Special dietary needs. There is also a Friendship Group for those over 50 who are isolated and wish to share quality time with other people in the community.