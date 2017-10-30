Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Day Centre

Chancery House Chancery Lane, Bridport, Dorset,
DT6 3JT
01308 424357
www.chanceryhouse.org.uk
info@chanceryhouse.org.uk

About Day Centre

Chancery House is a Day Centre providing care by qualified carers. Included is a two course lunch, refreshments, activities and occasional trips. Transport to and from Chancery House is available for the less mobile or rurally isolated attending day care. Bathing facilities and hairdressing are also available at an extra charge, and are available to non-day care clients. Activities include arts & crafts, bingo, gentle exercise, and group games.

Who runs this service

  • Chancery House

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over the age of 55

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
