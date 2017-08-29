Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Day Club for the Over 50's

Norbrook Youth Club 2 Bordley Walk Northern Moor, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M23 0AR
07731 795418
www.laterlifeliving.co.uk
laterlifeliving@gmail.com

This Day Club offers various activities, including board games, musical bingo, singing, chair exercises, flower arranging, arts and crafts, table tennis, gardening, bowling and much more. The aim is to help people with social interaction and stimulation to keep clients occupied and enable their carers to have a well earned break, knowing their loved ones are in a safe, warm and fun environment.

Who runs this service

  • Later Life Living

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People above the age of 50, who have dementia, Parkinson's Disease, are experiencing depression or loneliness
  • The service is unable to welcome people who experience episodes of aggression or with total incontinence issues.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

