Day Respite Care Centre

Homelink Day Respite Care Centre Hospital Bridge Road, Twickenham,
TW2 6DE
020 8255 1992
www.homelinkdaycare.co.uk
info@homelinkdaycare.co.uk

About Day Respite Care Centre

Clients come to our centre each week for one set day. We do all we can to ensure they have a lovely day so that their carer can leave them with peace of mind. We organise a programme of different activities for clients to join in with if they wish. Homelink is staffed by qualified nurses and health care assistants and also a team of caring, dedicated training volunteers. Come and visit us to see for yourself our caring environment.

Who runs this service

  • Homelink Day Respite Care Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people who rely upon a carer, including people with a diagnosis of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
