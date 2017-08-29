About Day Respite Care Centre

Clients come to our centre each week for one set day. We do all we can to ensure they have a lovely day so that their carer can leave them with peace of mind. We organise a programme of different activities for clients to join in with if they wish. Homelink is staffed by qualified nurses and health care assistants and also a team of caring, dedicated training volunteers. Come and visit us to see for yourself our caring environment.