About Day Service at Tapton Hall

Based in Tapton Hall Masonic Centre, Tapton Hall Day Service supports up to 20 older people who enjoy the independence of living at home but who might like company or support in the daytime. With a warm, welcoming environment, Tapton Hall is ideal for meeting other people in the community, boosting confidence, and developing skills through the various activities on offer. Staff are carefully recruited and trained to ensure the service offered is of a high quality. They recognise that each person's needs and abilities are different and as such, everyone who attends Tapton Hall Day Service is treated as an individual, while being supported to remain active and independent. Those attending the day service are provided with healthy and nutritious meals, as well as tasty refreshments which are available throughout the day.