About Dementia Day Care Service

Age UK Plymouth operate a specialist day care service for people with cognitive impairment such as memory loss and/or dementia. The day care service offers a person-centered approach to the individual's needs and provides a safe, stimulating, friendly and comfortable environment for clients. Freshly cooked meals are provided and transport may also be arranged. To ease transition into the service, Taster Sessions can be arranged to provide carers and the cared-for the opportunity to comfortably integrate into the service.