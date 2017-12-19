Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Day Care Service

New River View Centre Astor Drive, Plymouth, Devon,
PL4 9RD
01752 256020
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Dementia Day Care Service

Age UK Plymouth operate a specialist day care service for people with cognitive impairment such as memory loss and/or dementia. The day care service offers a person-centered approach to the individual's needs and provides a safe, stimulating, friendly and comfortable environment for clients. Freshly cooked meals are provided and transport may also be arranged. To ease transition into the service, Taster Sessions can be arranged to provide carers and the cared-for the opportunity to comfortably integrate into the service.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged over 50 with memory loss / mid to late stage dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
