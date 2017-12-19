About Dementia Day Club - Lilacs

The day clubs offer dedicated care to their members with activities planned by a dedicated, trained staff. The aims are to help maintain skills and abilities, to provide enjoyment and companionship, and to allow family carers a break from their care-giving responsibilities. Activities include, games from Age UK, music for the brain with Julia Hollander, exercises music from Hannah Jago and Nick Gill, quizzes, and Zumba.