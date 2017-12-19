Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Day Club - Limes

30 Polstead Road, Oxford, Oxfordshire,
OX2 6TN
01865 510719
www.daybreak-oxford.org.uk
limes@daybreak-oxford.org.uk

About Dementia Day Club - Limes

The day clubs offer dedicated care to their members with activities planned by a committed, trained staff. The aims are to stimulate the mind, help maintain skills and abilities, to provide enjoyment and companionship, and to allow family carers a break from their care-giving responsibilities. Activities include quizzes, games from Age UK, music for the brain, exercises and lots of fun.

Who runs this service

  • Daybreak Oxford

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
