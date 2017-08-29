Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Dementia Day Service - The Stables

The Stables at The Chantry Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, Suffolk,
IP2 0BP
01473 295200
www.sueryder.org/thechantry
community.services@sueryder.org

About Dementia Day Service - The Stables

This day service is run by trained staff and volunteers with specialist knowledge of caring for people with the many forms of dementia. The centre provides a welcoming and safe environment with a range of appropriate activities to relax or stimulate, encourage and develop self-confidence and set goals that staff and clients can work towards together. The centre's respectful and person-centred support acknowledges the wishes and individuality of the attendees and gives carers a break, enabling people with dementia to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Who runs this service

  • Sue Ryder

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with a diagnosis of dementia, following an assessment of individual abilities and needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
