About Dementia Day Service - The Stables

This day service is run by trained staff and volunteers with specialist knowledge of caring for people with the many forms of dementia. The centre provides a welcoming and safe environment with a range of appropriate activities to relax or stimulate, encourage and develop self-confidence and set goals that staff and clients can work towards together. The centre's respectful and person-centred support acknowledges the wishes and individuality of the attendees and gives carers a break, enabling people with dementia to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.