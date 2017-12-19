About Dementia Day Support Service

Age UK Cheshire East Dementia Day Support Service is for people with low to moderate memory problems and offers a warm and welcoming environment away from their own home. By providing a stimulating range of activities, greater social interaction, a hot meal and transport to and from the venues if needed, Age UK Cheshire aim to improve the feeling of independence and wellbeing for those who attend. The familiarity of the setting and the skill and experience of staff and volunteers means that new friendships flourish between people who are sharing the same life experiences. To strengthen further the bonds, the groups enjoy entertainment and special outings together. Where a family member or friend is looking after an older person, these day services offer a much-valued regular respite break.