Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Dementia Day Support Service

New Horizons Centre Henderson Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire,
SK11 6RA
01625 612958
Www.ageuk.org.uk/cheshireeast
Enquiries@ageukcheshireeast.org

About Dementia Day Support Service

Age UK Cheshire East Dementia Day Support Service is for people with low to moderate memory problems and offers a warm and welcoming environment away from their own home. By providing a stimulating range of activities, greater social interaction, a hot meal and transport to and from the venues if needed, Age UK Cheshire aim to improve the feeling of independence and wellbeing for those who attend. The familiarity of the setting and the skill and experience of staff and volunteers means that new friendships flourish between people who are sharing the same life experiences. To strengthen further the bonds, the groups enjoy entertainment and special outings together. Where a family member or friend is looking after an older person, these day services offer a much-valued regular respite break.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Cheshire East

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above living with memory problems
  • The service is a support service. Does not provide personal care. All service users need to be mobile and able to use the toilet on their own.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017