About Dementia Support Centre Beckenham

People with dementia can spend the day engaging in activities and social groups. The centre provides: excellent staffing ratios to meet individual client needs with experienced and qualified staff; stimulating activities to encourage daily living skills and social interaction in a safe, relaxed, professional environment; meals; accessible premises with indoor and outdoor facilities and sensory spaces. Activities include: reminiscence and storytelling; music, dance and singing; activity in indoor and outdoor spaces; arts and crafts groups; exercise relevant to individual capabilities; food preparation; celebrations of popular events; visits to community places of interest.