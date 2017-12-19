Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Dementia Support Centre Beckenham

20b Hayne Road, Beckenham, Kent,
BR3 4HY
020 8663 0499
www.mindcare.org.uk/bromley-services
mindcare@mindcare.org.uk

About Dementia Support Centre Beckenham

People with dementia can spend the day engaging in activities and social groups. The centre provides: excellent staffing ratios to meet individual client needs with experienced and qualified staff; stimulating activities to encourage daily living skills and social interaction in a safe, relaxed, professional environment; meals; accessible premises with indoor and outdoor facilities and sensory spaces. Activities include: reminiscence and storytelling; music, dance and singing; activity in indoor and outdoor spaces; arts and crafts groups; exercise relevant to individual capabilities; food preparation; celebrations of popular events; visits to community places of interest.

Who runs this service

  • Bromley & Lewisham Mind

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a dementia; clients must be weight bearing
  • Residents of London borough of Bromley and surrounding boroughs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
