Support group

Dementia well-being day centre Barnsley

The Core County Way, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S70 2JW
01226 320146
www.care2careservices.co.uk
info@care2careservices.co.uk

About Dementia well-being day centre Barnsley

Dementia Well-Being Day Care is a day care service with a range of facilities and services relevant to the needs of people with dementia and early onset dementia. It is designed to provide a friendly place for people with dementia to socialise and take part in a planned programme of social activities to provide entertainment, stimulation and aid rehabilitation. Older people with dementia are assessed by, and referred through, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council's Care and Assessment Team, Memory Assessment Team or by private referral.

Who runs this service

  • Care2Care Services

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and early onset dementia
  • People with a diagnosis of dementia only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
