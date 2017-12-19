About Dementia well-being day centre Barnsley

Dementia Well-Being Day Care is a day care service with a range of facilities and services relevant to the needs of people with dementia and early onset dementia. It is designed to provide a friendly place for people with dementia to socialise and take part in a planned programme of social activities to provide entertainment, stimulation and aid rehabilitation. Older people with dementia are assessed by, and referred through, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council's Care and Assessment Team, Memory Assessment Team or by private referral.