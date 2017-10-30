About Denny Day Care Centre - Diss

The Denny Centre is located in the market town of Diss and provides a friendly and welcoming setting for people to meet others, socialise and enjoy a wide range of activities, as well as being able to relax in comfortable homely surroundings. The staff are trained to support people living with mild to moderate levels of dementia and the individual consultation and taster day ensures staff work with people to understand each person's support needs and that the service can meet their requirements. Relatives and carers can trust Age UK Norfolk to take good care of their loved ones, providing them with peace of mind knowing that they are in safe hands.