Eastwood Day Care

Eastwood Resource Centre Wellington Place, Eastwood, Nottingham,
NG16 3GB
0115 962 8920
www.carerstrustem.org
hello@carerstrustem.org

About Eastwood Day Care

Carers Trust East Midlands has its own well-established day centres providing a caring and enabling place for people with care needs while their carers take a much needed break. The aim is to provide an interactive and stimulating experience for those living with physical or mental care needs. All day care services provide a range of activities such as cookery, tabletop games, arts and crafts, music and singing and reminiscence.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Trust East Midlands

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • An open referral system to all older persons in the area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
