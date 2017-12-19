Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Elderberries Day Care

51 Paddock Street, Wigston, Leicestershire,
LE18 2AN
0116 288 5203
www.ageuk.org.uk/oadbyandwigston
joy.husband@ageukoadbyandwigston.org

About Elderberries Day Care

Day Care with trained staff. Provides a varied programme of social and therapeutic activities. Personal care plans, opportunities to meet other people and form friendships, access to help and advice on welfare and benefits entitlements, access to other Age UK services, respite for carers, referral to the appropriate agencies, discussions and debates, and games and quizzes. Transport by minibus or taxi, and a freshly cooked midday meal, and tea and coffee.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Oadby and Wigston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over the age of 50 needing day care.
  • Transport restricted to the area upto and including Oadby and Wigston

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
