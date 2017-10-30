Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Emma Sheppard Centre

Emma Sheppard Centre 2 Vallis Road, Frome, Somerset,
BA11 3EA
0800 988 4337
www.somersetcare.co.uk
care.enquiries@somersetcare.co.uk

About Emma Sheppard Centre

The service focuses on short to medium care and support for people with dementia and their families. The Centre is open six days a week and provides a variety of stimulating activities including: support with cooking, gardening and other daily tasks; reminiscence, life stories, sing-a-longs and music therapy; light exercise, bowling, walking and outings; games, quizzes, flower arranging, arts and crafts and other creative activities.

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
