Grays Fair Court Day Care Centre - Norwich

Managers Office Grays Fair Court 266 Dereham Road New Costessey, Norwich, Norfolk,
NR5 0SN
0303 300 0159
www.ageuk.org.uk/norfolk/home_care_day_support/day-care-centres-activities/norwich-day-care-centre
customerservice@ageuknorfolk.org.uk

About Grays Fair Court Day Care Centre - Norwich

Grays Fair Court is located in New Costessey, on the outskirts of Norwich, and provides a friendly and welcoming setting for people to meet others, socialise and enjoy a wide range of activities, as well as being able to relax in comfortable homely surroundings. The staff are trained to support people living with mild to moderate levels of dementia and the individual consultation and taster day ensures staff work with people to understand each person's support needs and that the service can meet their requirements. Relatives and carers can trust Age UK Norfolk to take good care of their loved ones, providing them with peace of mind knowing that they are in safe hands.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Norfolk

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including people with mild to moderate dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
