Hasland Resource Centre

Heather Vale Road, Chesterfield, Derbyshire,
S41 0HZ
01629 537505
bit.ly/2n6HLNF
kay.smith@derbyshire.gov.uk

About Hasland Resource Centre

The day services team provides a range of centre and community-based services for people with higher moderate to critical needs living in the Chesterfield area. The centre offers a range of services, these include groups for people with dementia, a craft group and a bathing group. The bathing facilities at the centre can be booked out to people who are unable to access their bath at home, and have a relative or carer who can assist them.

Who runs this service

  • Derby County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mental health issues, including dementia.
  • Residents of the Chesterfield area and outside the borough.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
