About Health and Well Being Day Opportunities Service

The service enables carers who support family members who are living with dementia to have a break from their caring responsibilities knowing that their loved one will be cared for and supported in this health and well being Day Opportunities service. The service is open to all carers of individuals living with dementia, both the carer and cared for person may be eligible for a Direct Payment or Personal Budget if they meet Sandwell MBC'S fair access to care (FACS) eligibility criteria. This payment can be used to pay for the short break service, If they do not meet this criteria they can pay for the service privately as a self funder.