The Henderson Court Resource Centre provides a stimulating programme of activities and events in a safe and friendly environment. They cater for a range of people living with dementia, from the most active to those less able. Freshly cooked lunches and refreshments are also on offer for members. There are various activities and events that may include arts and crafts; exercise; dancing; music; singing; reminiscence and massage.
