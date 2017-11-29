Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Henderson Resource Centre - Dementia Day Services

Henderson Court Day Centre 102 Fitzjohns Avenue, London,
NW3 6NS
020 7794 6588
www.ageuk.org.uk/camden/local-directory/henderson-court-resource-centre
Hcourt@ageukcamden.org.uk

About Henderson Resource Centre - Dementia Day Services

The Henderson Court Resource Centre provides a stimulating programme of activities and events in a safe and friendly environment. They cater for a range of people living with dementia, from the most active to those less able. Freshly cooked lunches and refreshments are also on offer for members. There are various activities and events that may include arts and crafts; exercise; dancing; music; singing; reminiscence and massage.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Camden

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above with support needs. Self referrals accepted.
  • Residents of London Borough of Camden

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
