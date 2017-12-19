Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Henfield Haven

The Henfield Haven Hewitts, Henfield, West Sussex,
BN5 9DT
01273 494747
www.impact-initiatives.org.uk
thehaven@impact-initiatives.org.uk

About Henfield Haven

Three days a week, the Henfield Haven runs a day care centre providing support and inspiring individually planned activities in a safe, caring and friendly environment. During the day, customers have a choice of activities, created for increased mental, social and physical activity. This includes a two course "home" cooked lunch using fresh produce and there is fruit and refreshments throughout the day.

Who runs this service

  • Impact Initiatives

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia or similar care needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
