Lockswood Wellbeing Centre

Lockswood Wellbeing Centre Centre Way Locks Heath, Fareham, Hampshire,
SO31 6DX
01489 578152
www.ageconcernhampshire.org
lockswooddcc@ageconcernhampshire.org.uk

About Lockswood Wellbeing Centre

Lockswood Wellbeing Centre provides a safe and stimulating environment offering care and activities for people who have dementia and a period of respite for their carers. The day centre is purpose built and has hairdressing, a bathroom for supported showers, a footcare clinic, a craft room and a reminiscence room in addition to the main lounge and dining areas. The centre also has a safe garden with opportunities for container growing. Staff are trained to support people who have dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern Hampshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 50 years of age, including people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
