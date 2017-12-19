Lockswood Wellbeing Centre provides a safe and stimulating environment offering care and activities for people who have dementia and a period of respite for their carers. The day centre is purpose built and has hairdressing, a bathroom for supported showers, a footcare clinic, a craft room and a reminiscence room in addition to the main lounge and dining areas. The centre also has a safe garden with opportunities for container growing. Staff are trained to support people who have dementia.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18