Eastway Day Centre offers a friendly, relaxed atmosphere with professional, fully trained staff, where service users can meet and socialise with others in a friendly, safe place. The centre offers a range of stimulating activities to help retain and improve existing skills, while providing respite for carers, cooked lunch and a podiatry service.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18