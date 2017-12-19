Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Merton Eastway Day Centre

44 Eastway, Morden,
SM4 4HW
020 8274 5755
bit.ly/1FMXFhZ

About Merton Eastway Day Centre

Eastway Day Centre offers a friendly, relaxed atmosphere with professional, fully trained staff, where service users can meet and socialise with others in a friendly, safe place. The centre offers a range of stimulating activities to help retain and improve existing skills, while providing respite for carers, cooked lunch and a podiatry service.

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Merton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017