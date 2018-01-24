Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Newport Cottage Care Centre

Upper Bar, Newport, Shropshire,
TF10 7EH
01952 820893
www.newport-care.org
info@newport-care.org

About Newport Cottage Care Centre

The centre provides a holistic approach and person-centred care to individuals including those living with dementia, focusing on the clients' well being. This enables support and respite for family carers and loved ones. Specialised dementia care is currently available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A wide variety of stimulating entertainment and activities is provided for the clients.

Who runs this service

  • Newport Cottage Care Centre Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 65 and above or those living with dementia aged 55 and above. Clients must be able to stand and transfer from chair to chair (there are no lifting aids).

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017