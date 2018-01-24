The centre provides a holistic approach and person-centred care to individuals including those living with dementia, focusing on the clients' well being. This enables support and respite for family carers and loved ones. Specialised dementia care is currently available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A wide variety of stimulating entertainment and activities is provided for the clients.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18