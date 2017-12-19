About Openshaw Day Centre

Openshaw Day Centre provides day care to older people within the boundaries of North Manchester. Buses are provided to pick up clients and bring them to the centre where a light breakfast, a two course lunch and afternoon cake/biscuits are provided. The day consists of a variety of activities including a sing along and entertainers so clients can dance the afternoon away. The day centre provides podiatry, hairdressing and bathing services for their clients.