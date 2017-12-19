Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Openshaw Day Centre

Openshaw Resource Centre 10 Catherine Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M11 1WF
0161 205 3851
www.ageuk.org.uk/manchester
yvonne.oconnor@ageukmanchester.org.uk

About Openshaw Day Centre

Openshaw Day Centre provides day care to older people within the boundaries of North Manchester. Buses are provided to pick up clients and bring them to the centre where a light breakfast, a two course lunch and afternoon cake/biscuits are provided. The day consists of a variety of activities including a sing along and entertainers so clients can dance the afternoon away. The day centre provides podiatry, hairdressing and bathing services for their clients.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Manchester

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older adults with a mental health condition
  • Residents of North Manchester

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
