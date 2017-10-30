About Phoenix Resource Centre

A purpose-built resource centre with excellent facilities with a calm atmosphere and highly trained, experienced and caring staff. Provides services for adults with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and for those with frailty and dementia. Spacious and well equipped centre has a variety of rooms and facilities which are used to provide occupational activities that are based on the choices and needs of customers. Reflexology and Aromatherapy, Sensory Room, Craft Circle, Pets as Therapy, IT Suite, Sensory Kitchen, Optimusic Room.