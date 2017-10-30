Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Phoenix Resource Centre

212 Newtown Road, Newbury, Berkshire,
RG14 7EB
01635 520150
info.westberks.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=32098
mwells@westberks.gov.uk

About Phoenix Resource Centre

A purpose-built resource centre with excellent facilities with a calm atmosphere and highly trained, experienced and caring staff. Provides services for adults with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and for those with frailty and dementia. Spacious and well equipped centre has a variety of rooms and facilities which are used to provide occupational activities that are based on the choices and needs of customers. Reflexology and Aromatherapy, Sensory Room, Craft Circle, Pets as Therapy, IT Suite, Sensory Kitchen, Optimusic Room.

Who runs this service

  • West Berkshire Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, learning disability and physical disability

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017