About Pinfold Lane Day Centre

Pinfold Lane Day Centre provides a specialised day care service to meet the needs of people living in the community who have dementia and Alzheimer's. It also offers support to their carers and family members. The service is provided within a safe and stimulating environment that aims to give customers an enjoyable day with therapeutic and social activities as well as giving carers a break from caring. The purpose-built centre offers a high standard of facilities including its own kitchen, dining area, lounges, conservatory and enclosed private gardens complete with outside seating. These facilities provide diverse areas able to cater to the changing needs of its customers. A daily program of activities is provided. The garden is fully enclosed and safe. It has been landscaped and designed to offer pleasant seating areas with large lawns, a paved patio with planters and borders with colourful and fragrant shrubs.