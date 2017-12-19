Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Prama Saturday Club Day Care

Ferndown Day Centre Library Road, Ferndown, Dorset,
BH22 9JP
01202 207310
www.pramacare.co.uk
bridget.barrett@pramacare.co.uk

About Prama Saturday Club Day Care

This Saturday Day Centre, run by Prama Care, is for older people, including those in the early stages of dementia. There are places for up to 12 people. Activities can include word games, quoits, magnetic darts, arts & crafts, Scrabble or dominoes, depending on the preferences and abilities of those attending. A generally fun day spent reminiscing about the past. The group also provides an opportunity for loved one to have a well deserved break for a few hours.

Who runs this service

  • Prama

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
