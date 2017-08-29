Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Rosewood House Day Care

Rosewood House 55 Westbury Road Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, Somerset,
BS9 3AS
0117 962 2331
www.ablecare-homes.co.uk

About Rosewood House Day Care

Rosewood House is a residential care home run by AbleCare Homes. It also offers respite care and a Day Care service for non-residents, including those with dementia. This can be for a whole day (8am-6pm) a half day (9am-3.30pm) or a Lunch Club (12pm-2pm). Activities can include arts & crafts, crosswords, reminiscence, group chats, sing-a-longs, bingo, cards, once a month live music, once a month mini bus trip.

Who runs this service

  • AbleCare Homes

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
