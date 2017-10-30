Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Sheppard House Day Centre - The Hub at Newent

Sheppard House Sheppard Way Onslow Road, Newent, Gloucestershire,
GL18 1TL
01531 821227
Www.sheppardhouse.co.uk
vanessa@newentbb.co.uk

About Sheppard House Day Centre - The Hub at Newent

Sheppard House comprises of two bathing suites, a therapy room, a counselling room, one main lounge, an art and craft room, a suite of offices, disabled toilets and a kitchen. The building is fully accessible. Staff aim to encourage clients to move from passive recipient to active participants, by increased involvement ensuring that personalisation is at the core of what they do. Staff provide hobbies that use hand control and movement, therefore increasing dexterity, engaging memory through singing, music and reminiscence. In promoting 'a can do' attitude, mobility is increased through exercise programmes that are inclusive regardless of physical ability and mental capacity. Staff support the families with regular signposting and work closely with referral personnel across the Forest of Dean and Gloucestershire. They provide daily respite support for carers to have a break from their day to day care commitments.

Who runs this service

  • Newent Association for the Disabled

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 18 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017