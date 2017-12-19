Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Silver Birch Centre Benfleet

The Whitehouse Kiln Road, Thundersley, Essex,
SS7 1BU
01268 881136
www.carerschoices.org
silverbirch@carerschoices.org

About Silver Birch Centre Benfleet

The Silver Birch provides Day Care at various locations throughout Essex with a high staff/client ratio. A full program of cognitive stimulation activities, music and singing/dancing, arts and crafts, cookery, gardening, sensory garden, wetroom, use of community garden, quizzes and much more. Breakfast and a two course home cooked lunch provided along with all drinks and snacks. External entertainment provided on occasions. Transport is available using the centres' own minibuses and disabled adapted cars. Fully trained, qualified staff able to provide personal care.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Choices

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with any type of dementia who do not need hoisting facilities

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017