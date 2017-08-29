About St John's Day Centre

St John's Day Centre service is a place to be among friends, meet like-minded people and be cared for through support and hospitality. Members can come once, twice or all three times a week. The day starts with morning coffee and biscuits or home baked cake. Members are served a delicious two-course lunch from a changing weekly menu of traditional favourites made fresh on the premises. In the afternoon members can take part in activities designed to keep the brain and body active or simply enjoy being in the company of others. However members like to spend their time it's all about the individual. The day comes to an end with afternoon tea served with cake or scones.