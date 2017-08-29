Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

St John's Day Centre

St John's Community Centre Shute Road, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire,
DL9 4AF
01748 832271
www.stjohnscc.org.uk/st-johns-day-centre/
info@stjohnscc.org.uk

About St John's Day Centre

St John's Day Centre service is a place to be among friends, meet like-minded people and be cared for through support and hospitality. Members can come once, twice or all three times a week. The day starts with morning coffee and biscuits or home baked cake. Members are served a delicious two-course lunch from a changing weekly menu of traditional favourites made fresh on the premises. In the afternoon members can take part in activities designed to keep the brain and body active or simply enjoy being in the company of others. However members like to spend their time it's all about the individual. The day comes to an end with afternoon tea served with cake or scones.

Who runs this service

  • St. John's Community Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of Richmondshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017