St Martin's Day Centre

St Martin's Day Centre St Martin's Church Suez Road, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire,
CB1 3QD
01223 508080
www.stm.org.uk/centre
centre@stm.org.uk

About St Martin's Day Centre

Day Centre for older people including those with mild/moderate dementia. The service provides social contact based around stimulating and meaningful activities and interaction. Activities include art, pottery and craft, table top games, carpet bowls, reminiscence, quizzes. Lunch provided. Dedicated and competent paid and volunteer staff. Emphasis is on enriching lives.

Who runs this service

  • St Martin's Church

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in the Cambridge area including people with mild/moderate dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
