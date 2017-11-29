Day Centre for older people including those with mild/moderate dementia. The service provides social contact based around stimulating and meaningful activities and interaction. Activities include art, pottery and craft, table top games, carpet bowls, reminiscence, quizzes. Lunch provided. Dedicated and competent paid and volunteer staff. Emphasis is on enriching lives.
