About Sybil Levin Health & Wellbeing Centre

Sybil Levin Day Care Service is a place where joy and laughter can be found as well as the specialist care that is needed to ensure a good quality of life. It's a place that carers can trust to look after their loved one. The day starts in a leisurely fashion - with a hot drink, biscuit, and a flick through today's papers. Once refreshed, there is a range of activities to choose from: flower arranging, arts and crafts, exercise classes, quizzes and reminiscence activities. The Living Room Rempod is a recent addition to a range of cognitive stimulation tools - it's a lovingly recreated 1950's living room where friends can sit, play a game of cards or dominoes and enjoy a sing-song. The decor stimulates deep childhood memories and encourages conversation but remains a relaxing place to be. Door-to-door transport is available via our specially adapted accessible minibus. The centre also provides a daily bathing service, in a refurbished bathing suite.