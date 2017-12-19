Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Joe Fagg Community Centre

The Joe Fagg Community Centre Farrow Court Stanhope Road, Ashford, Kent,
TN23 5RF
01233 668765 (option 3)
www.ageuk.org/ashford
ageukashford.org@gmail.com

About The Joe Fagg Community Centre

The Joe Fagg Community Centre is run by Age UK Ashford and offers around 32 places per day for older people. Over half of those who attend have memory problems or are in the early stages of dementia. Activities can include crafts, a reminiscence group, gentle seated exercises, quizzes, bingo, Scrabble, dominoes and music. Bathing and hairdressing facilities are also available. People can also access Age UK Ashford's Information and Advice service at the Centre.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Ashford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in the Ashford area, including people in the early stages of dementia. Self-referrals or referrals by friends or family members are welcome.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017