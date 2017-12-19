About The Joe Fagg Community Centre

The Joe Fagg Community Centre is run by Age UK Ashford and offers around 32 places per day for older people. Over half of those who attend have memory problems or are in the early stages of dementia. Activities can include crafts, a reminiscence group, gentle seated exercises, quizzes, bingo, Scrabble, dominoes and music. Bathing and hairdressing facilities are also available. People can also access Age UK Ashford's Information and Advice service at the Centre.