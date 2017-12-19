Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Lane Club

The Lane Club Sycamores Centre Mount Pleasant Road, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 7AE
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About The Lane Club

The Lane Club is a day service specialising in supporting older people with dementia. The Club offers a wide selection of activities to around 6-8 people a day. There is a focus on providing a reassuring and friendly environment, as well as maintaining skills and interests. Carers of people who attend the Lane Club can access a Carers' Support Service

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people with moderate to more severe dementia
  • Residents of Exeter

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017