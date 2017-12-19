The Lane Club is a day service specialising in supporting older people with dementia. The Club offers a wide selection of activities to around 6-8 people a day. There is a focus on providing a reassuring and friendly environment, as well as maintaining skills and interests. Carers of people who attend the Lane Club can access a Carers' Support Service
Support group
