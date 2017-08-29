Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

The Park Club

Age UK Exeter 138 Cowick Street, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 1HS
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About The Park Club

The Park Club is a day service specialising in supporting older people with memory problems or in the early stages of dementia. The Club offers a wide selection of activities to around 12 people a day. People are encouraged to assist with practical tasks, such as cooking or washing up, to help them retain the skills to continue living independently.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people with concerns about their memory or in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
