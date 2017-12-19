Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

The Welcome Centre

Morgan Court Community Centre 15-17 Rolle Road, Exmouth, Devon,
EX8 2AD
07816 004861
www.thewelcomecentre.net
thewelcomecentre@outlook.com

About The Welcome Centre

The Welcome Centre is for lonely older people, people who are socially isolated, people with dementia and other long term conditions, such as learning and physical disabilities, Parkinson's Disease or strokes. The aim is to break the stereotype that sometimes is associated with the concept of a Day Centre - that of a place where people sit down in a circle drinking cups of tea. The Welcome Centre wants to be more creative and innovative in its vision. One of the main strategies is to encourage intergenerational interaction, because staff at the centre not only believe in the therapeutic effect that children and young people have on the older generation, but also in the beneficial effect of such an interaction on the children. This is particularly important for the children whose families may be affected by dementia. The staff also use forms of art therapy (such as painting, craftwork and flower arranging), pet therapy and indoor gardening.

Who runs this service

  • The Welcome Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over the age of 60

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


