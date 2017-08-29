Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The West Exe Day Service

Age UK Exeter 138 Cowick Street, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 1HS
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About The West Exe Day Service

The West Exe Day Service offers those who have a physical frailty the opportunity to socialise in an environment that is relaxed yet stimulating and supportive. An ongoing programme of activities and entertainment is on offer, such as music, quizzes, speakers and exercises. The Day Service can also offer hairdressing, chiropody and massage.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Exeter

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017