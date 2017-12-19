Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Triangle Day Care Kidderminster

Fred Bennett Centre George Street, Kidderminster, Worcestershire,
DY10 1PX
01562 825490
www.triangle.care
daycarekidderminster@triangle.care

About Triangle Day Care Kidderminster

Triangle Day Care service offers care and support to a maximum of 16 clients a day. Daily planned activities are developed around likes, choices and preferences and the ability to learn new skills. Staff are fully trained to provide personalised support for people with all levels of dementia in a warm safe and secure environment. Transport can be arranged to and from the Centre.

Who runs this service

  • Triangle Community Services

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
